Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin mirrored their statewide primary wins Tuesday with wins in Cattaraugus County.
With 46 of 55 election districts counted at 11:20 p.m., Hochul, who became governor last August when Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned over sexual harassment accusations, had 1,006 votes, or 75.8% of the Cattaraugus County Democratic primary vote.
Rep. Thomas Suozzi got 199 votes in Cattaraugus County or 15%, while Jumaane Williams of New York City for 109 votes or 8.2% of the county vote.
Hochul’s lieutenant governor Antonia Delgado outpolled his Democratic opponents in Cattaraugus County with 736 votes or 65.2% of the Democratic vote. Ana Maria Archila had 203 votes or 18% of the vote and Diana Reyna had 181 votes or 16%.
Zeldoin, the endorsed Republican candidate for governor, had 1,171 votes in Cattaraugus County or 48% of the GOP vote.
Andrew Giulini, son of the former New York City mayor and lawyer for Donald Trump received 471 votes in the county or 19.3%, businessman Harry Wilson got 436 votes or 17.8% and Rob Astorino, the former Westchester county executive who ran unsuccessfully against Andrew Cuomo got 345 votes or 14.1%.
Cattaraugus County Democratic Chairman Frank Puglisi said with 65% of the statewide vote, Hochul was right about where he thought she would be.
“I expected this,” Puglisi said. “She worked hard and became well known in New York City and she did some good things as governor.” He said she outworked the competition.
“It’s an Upstate ticket,” Puglisi said. “I don’t think that will hurt her. New York City turned out and voted for her.”
County Republican Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr., said Zeldin coasted to a victory in the four-way Repuyblican primary.
“He’s been the endorsed candidate for about a year now,” Keis observed. “He’s got a tremendous amount of exposure.”
Zeldin made the last of four trips to Cattaraugus County as a candidate last week when he spoke to about 40 Republican supporters in Olean’s Lincoln Park.
“I”m surprised Giuliani did so well as he did — statewide and in the county,” Keis said. “I thought Astorino would do better.”
In Salamanca, Democrats chose incumbent councilwoman Kaylee Johnson over challenger Susan Labuhn 68-58, 53.9% to 46%.