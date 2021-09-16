ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday welcomed the Afghans who will be resettling in New York communities in the coming months and pledged to offer them assistance via state-supported resettlement agencies as they rebuild their lives.
The U.S. Department of State’s Afghan Placement and Assistance Program has told New York that as many as 1,143 Afghan nationals evacuated this summer could be resettled in communities throughout New York over the next six months.
The governor said New York has a proud history of welcoming those seeking a safe haven from violence and persecution.
”The heart-wrenching images and stories of people fleeing their homeland were a call to action that New York state is more than willing to answer,” Hochul said in a press release. “We welcome our new Afghan friends with open arms and pledge to provide them the assistance they can rely on to rebuild anew.”
The Afghans, including some who have already arrived, are expected to be placed in their new communities between now and March 31. This is expected to include up to 100 in Albany, 335 in Buffalo, 240 in the New York City area, 200 in Rochester, 248 in Syracuse and 20 in Utica.
Those arriving in New York will be assisted by agencies funded by the Bureau of Refugee Services, which is located within the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. In addition, the New York State Department of State’s Office for New Americans provides a variety of free support services to all immigrants and refugees, regardless of status.
Hochul’s office said the Afghan evacuees arriving were approved for admission at the discretion of the secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for urgent humanitarian reasons. Separate from refugees and those admitted on special immigrant visas, these individuals are permitted to remain in the U.S. for a temporary period while they seek asylum or a more permanent immigration status.
There are approximately 7,500 Afghans now living in New York state, Hochul’s office said.
Some Republican lawmakers have questioned whether the screening of all the Afghan refugees was thorough enough before they were airlifted to the United States.
The hiring freeze in place for New York state government since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
Hochul said Thursday she’s suspending the freeze through the end of the current fiscal year. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the freeze after the pandemic first began to hit New York.
The hiring freeze suspension comes after the governor released the updated State Financial Plan projecting $2.1 billion in revenue above projections as the economic recovery beats expectations. While agencies are now able to hire without first obtaining a waiver from the Division of the Budget, they must prioritize hiring for their core missions and continue to prudently manage their resources.
“As we continue to combat the pandemic, we must keep New York moving forward and that includes building our workforce to ensure we can support New Yorkers at the highest level,” Hochul said.
She added, however, that the state must continue to act “responsibly and prudently” as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Lifting the hiring freeze through the end of the fiscal year will enable state agencies to grow their workforces after the number of workers in executive agencies declined — due to attrition — from approximately 118,000 full-time employees to approximately 107,500 full-time employees between March 2020 and August 2021.