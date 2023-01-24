Gov. Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul

 Office of the Governor

ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Hochul is hoping the third time’s the charm when it comes to tweaking New York’s bail laws as she floats changes that would grant judges more leeway when detaining people pre-trial.

The governor expanded on her willingness to once again amend the state’s cashless bail system on Tuesday as she pointed to “inconsistencies” that she said stem from changes made in last year’s state budget.

