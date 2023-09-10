ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to hold Spectrum Northeast, LLC and Spectrum New York Metro accountable and ensure the company delivers refunds for New York consumers who have lost service amid the ongoing cable dispute with Disney.
Nearly 15 million cable viewers nationwide — more than 1.5 million in New York state — lost access to ESPN and other Disney-owned channels Aug. 31 when Disney and Charter Communications were unable to renew a distribution deal.
Hochul directed the Department of Public Service to ensure Charter, which operates Spectrum, is providing customers with appropriate refunds for any period that customers cannot access Disney-owned channels during the dispute.
“It’s simple: if you pay your cable bill, you deserve to get the services you pay for,” Hochul said on Friday. “An ongoing corporate dispute is forcing customers to miss some of the highest profile televised events of the year — the least these companies can do is provide a refund.”
On Friday, Hochul instructed State Public Service Commissioner Rory Christian to seek refunds for Spectrum customers.
Christian wrote to Charter seeking confirmation and details about a refund or credit to make up for the blackouts.
“Please immediately confirm that Charter intends to provide affected customers with appropriate credits due to the lapse in Disney-owned programming,” he wrote, adding several follow-up questions for the company to answer within 14 business days. Those details weren’t clear over the weekend, although Charter/Spectrum said they would provide some kind of refund or credit.
“We’re going to do what’s not only required, but what’s fair to our customers over time,” Charter President and CEO Chris Winfrey said in a statement. “We will have a strategy to make sure that we treat customers appropriately and fairly as it relates to credit.”
“Ever since Disney pulled its programming, we have been working with affected customers individually,” Spectrum spokeswoman Lara Pritchard added.
Customer anger over the standoff is building due in part to college football being well underway in its second full weekend and the NFL season fully getting underway on Sunday. The Buffalo Bills game against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football is on ESPN nationally — but Bills fans in Olean and Western New York will be able to watch the game on Buffalo’s ABC affiliate, WKBK (Channel 7).
Rochester Democratic state Sen. Jeremy Cooney had called last week for the Public Service Commission to seek refunds. He hailed Hochul’s move on Friday.
“From local sports fans hoping to cheer on our beloved Buffalo Bills to parents seeking their child’s favorite shows, customers deserve a fair price for what stations remain available,” Cooney said.
Cable providers such as Spectrum pay channels or content creators such as Disney and ESPN to carry their programming.
The dispute between these two giants isn’t the standard disagreement over those carriage fees: Instead, it has become a more existential battle as more viewers leave tradition cable for streaming services.
Charter, which provides internet service as well as cable access, wants to be able to make Disney’s subscription-model streaming services available for free to its cable customers.
Charter also wants to be able to drop some sports programming from the packages that Disney/ESPN offers in order to save money — a move toward an “a la carte” subscription model that content providers such as Disney are not fond of.
Charter, the nation’s second-largest cable provider with 14.7 million subscribers, says they pay Disney about $2.2 billion annually for its content.