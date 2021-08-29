SYRACUSE (TNS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul said she’s talking with legislative leaders to address New York’s eviction moratorium, which is set to expire at the end of August.
She said she’d have an announcement early this week about the necessity of a special session.
“We need a little more time,” she said, to make sure all renters who are eligible can apply for more than $1 billion in rental relief money in New York state.
A ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court last week put the brakes on the nation’s eviction moratorium. That put pressure on states like New York to use legislation to address the eviction problem state by state.
At the New York State Fair Sunday, Hochul urged anyone eligible to apply to the state’s moratorium program. Once in the system, that grants the renter an automatic one-year reprieve. “Most people don’t know that,” she said.
So far, the $800 million is on its way to renters and landlords, she said. But the state has another $1 billion in the coffers meant to help people stay in their homes.
She said her staff is working on the bottleneck. In some cases, the problems were language barriers, she said. In other cases, landlords and renters aren’t working well together. The point of the program, she said, is both to keep people in their homes and get the money to the landlords.
{p class=”krtText”}Hochul also said she was glad to be back at the fair. She attended previously as lieutenant governor and as a Syracuse University student and when her daughter competed in horse competition. “I’ve been here many, many times,” she said.
{p class=”krtText”}With school starting in the next few days, Hochul repeated her call for all people in schools — students, staff and administrators — to wear masks. She said she’s working on making that a requirement.
{p class=”krtText”}The governor also acknowledged that previous New York governors have taken office promising to clean up Albany and be more transparent with taxpayers. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the same promise a decade ago. He resigned earlier this month after a state investigation concluded he had sexually harassed or acted inappropriately with 11 women.
{p class=”krtText”}When asked why New Yorkers should think she’ll have more success, Hochul said, “I understand the cynicism, and I ask for their trust.”
{p class=”krtText”}She said two actions last week signal more transparency and attention to improving ethics throughout state government. She’s now requiring all state workers to have in-person workplace harassment training. She also began releasing more Covid-19 data related to deaths, a move that increased the daily toll coming from the governor’s office by 12,000.
{p class=”krtText”}“It reflects our desire to release as much information as possible,” she said.
{p class=”krtText”}Hochul began Sunday’s visit at a new memorial honoring highway workers who died on the job.
{p class=”krtText”}When Hochul arrived at the fair, she was greeted by Sally Deming, whose husband, Ron, died in 2016 while working on the New York State Thruway.
{p class=”krtText”}“Sally, I want to thank you for being here,” Hochul said. “I know this must be a point of pain for your family.”
{p class=”krtText”}Across New York, 56 Department of Transportation workers have died while working on roads, the governor said. Today, she thanked Demmings for becoming a champion for the families of those highway and Thruway workers who have died while working on the roads.
{p class=”krtText”}“You have changed those attitudes about safety,” the governor said. She also thanked essential workers from across the state, from nurses and teachers to law enforcement and grocery workers who’ve been on the job during the coronavirus pandemic.
{p class=”krtText”}Hochul also urged drivers to slow down and move over when going through a construction area. “We’re in this together,” she said.
{p class=”krtText”}© 2021 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit syracuse.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
