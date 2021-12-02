Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a Minnesota resident who recently visited New York City has tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19.
"Let me be clear: this is not cause for alarm," Hochul said in a statement. "I want all New Yorkers to know that their state government is prepared for this. Thanks to the lifesaving tools at our disposal, like vaccines and boosters, we have the tools in our arsenal to fight this pandemic."
The person had been experiencing mild symptoms, Hochul said, which have already resolved. The person was at the Javits Center in Manhattan for a conference between Nov. 18-22. All people who went to the conference needed to be vaccinated to enter.
The state should be able to reach out to the people who attended the conference, Hochul said.
"We are carefully monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and the emergence of the omicron variant," the governor said. "I urge every New Yorker to take the necessary steps to keep themselves and their communities safe: get vaccinated, get boosted and wear a mask."
Hochul issued a state of emergency on Friday that was intended to help the state free up hospital beds at overwhelmed facilities and increase availability in testing and vaccinations. The order was issued on the basis of rising cases and hospitalizations in the state, although it was not explicitly linked to the omicron variant.
Hospitals may be told by the Department of Health that they need to suspend elective surgeries because the facilities have less than 10% staffed bed capacity.
The new variant is considered highly contagious but little else is known by American scientists. On Thursday, Hochul said her emergency order was a response to both the rise in cases and hospitalizations already being seen as well as the impending new variant.