NEW YORK — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul urges New Yorkers to take steps to safeguard themselves from having their personal data compromised online.

In recognition of Data Privacy Week, the State Office of Information Technology Services teamed with other state agencies to promote techniques for protecting private data including raising awareness of phishing schemes, using strong passwords, and exhibiting greater caution with information shared on social media.

