Gov. Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that more applications for Extreme Risk Protection Orders have been filed in 2022.

 Don Pollard/Office of the Governor

NEW YORK (TNS) — New York recorded a major uptick in the use of the state’s red flag law following the deadly Buffalo mass shooting this spring.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that more applications for Extreme Risk Protection Orders, meant to keep guns away from people deemed a danger to themselves or others, were filed in the last three months than in all of 2021.

