ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to spend $1 billion to overhaul the state’s beleaguered mental health system by creating more beds and expanding services.

The plan, included in Hochul’s $228 billion preliminary budget proposal, calls for creating 1,000 new beds for inpatient psychiatric treatment, 3,500 new housing units, and spending $10 million to expand mental health care programs in schools.

