NEW YORK (TNS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul was joined by NFL greats from New York’s three pro football teams on Thursday to urge fans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 — although they didn’t exactly agree on whom to root for on Sunday.
“Together we can beat the disease and get back to normal,” said Bruce Smith, the former All-Pro defensive lineman for the Buffalo Bills. “Get vaccinated. Protect your loved ones. And go Bills.”
The New York Daily News reported grid stars joined Hochul as she announced a new incentive program called Vax and Win that offers free tickets to upcoming home games as prizes.
Former Giants star Carl Banks and former Jets wide receiver Wayne Chrebet also boasted that they are fully vaccinated and urged fans to get their shots.
They said the NFL, like the rest of the country, can get back to normal life if enough people get vaccinated.
“It was nice to be back at a game,” Chrebet said, referring to full stadiums across the nation.
Banks used an old football adage to urge even more New Yorkers to get vaccinated.
“They say the best defense is a great offense,” he said. “Let’s go on the offense against this COVID virus and get vaccinated,” Banks said.
Hochul presented a mostly hopeful picture of the current COVID situation in the state, although she warned that coming cold weather will likely result in a rise in cases.
The surge driven by the virulent delta variant appears to be leveling off in NYC, where positivity rates have eased back to around 2%. One hotspot is the far upstate North Country, where the rate has risen to a dangerous 6%.
Although NYS is one of the most vaccinated states with about 82% of adults fully vaccinated, Hochul urged people to get that figure up to “99%” to keep any future surges at bay.
At least 39 New Yorkers died of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, a sign that the heartbreak is not yet behind the state, especially for the minority of New Yorkers who have refused to get the vaccine.
Hochul warned health workers to comply with the looming Monday deadline to get vaccinated or face potential firing.
“Every single person in your care has the right to know they are as safe as they can be,” she said. “There should be no chance that they get infected by the person charged with protecting them.”
Hochul, a Buffalo native, and avowed Bills fan admitted needling New York Giants great Carl Banks over Big Blue’s upset win in Super Bowl XXV over the Bills.
“I think we’re OK now,” she said with a grin. “We can be in the same room.”
NY may recruit Filipinos healthcare workers
New York may recruit medical workers from the Philippines, other countries and states to replace unvaccinated staff at hospitals and nursing homes who face being fired if they don’t get COVID-19 vaccine shots by Monday.
According to syracuse.com, Hochul said that’s one strategy her administration may pursue if New York sees a significant exodus of health care workers as a result of the vaccination mandate.
Under the mandate, health care workers must get at least one dose of the vaccine by Monday. If they don’t, the state won’t let them do their jobs, and hospitals and nursing homes can fire them.
State data shows 17% of nursing home and 16% of hospital workers remain unvaccinated.
Hospital and nursing home industry officials have warned the loss of unvaccinated workers could hurt the quality of care at their facilities. Many hospitals and nursing homes are already short staffed.
Hochul said New York is talking to federal officials about relaxing Visa requirements to make it easier for medical personnel the Philippines and other countries to come here to work.
New York also is considering changing its licensing requirements to make it easier for health care workers from other states to come here.
Hochul said New York would not be able to implement those strategies immediately.
She thanked state health care workers who’ve already received the vaccine.
The governor also said she hopes unvaccinated workers get the shot by Monday so New York won’t have to take those steps.
“What is looming for Monday is completely avoidable. And there’s no excuses,” she said. “It would be phenomenally unfair to your coworkers, the people entrusted to your care and all of New Yorkers that we will have our recovery held back by individuals who choose not to get vaccinated.”