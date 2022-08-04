Weapons seized

Gov. Kathy Hochul (left) and State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen on Thursday look over some of the weapons seized by state police in an initiative to combat gun trafficking.

 Darren McGee/Office of the Governor

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday that state police reported a 104% increase in gun seizures this year, statistics boosted by a months-long investigation that resulted in the recovery of a large cache of firearms and the arrest of multiple suspects who were involved in a gun trafficking ring.

The successful investigation was conducted by the State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit.

