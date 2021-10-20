Starting next month, all those department reports, project summaries and other documents discussed at government board meetings must be public before the meeting begins.
On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed A.1228 into law, which requires government agencies to publicly disclose records to be discussed at a meeting at least 24 hours in advance, as well as any proposed resolution, law, rule, regulation, policy or any amendment of those. In addition, government agencies which maintain “a regularly and routinely updated website” and have high-speed internet access must post the records online at least 24 hours in advance.
“There’s no excuse for keeping New Yorkers in the dark on the actions governments take to help their constituents, and we’ve been committed to greater transparency since Day One,” Hochul said in a release announcing the bill signing. “These pieces of legislation will require important local government documents and MTA data to be properly available for constituents to read and utilize. New Yorkers should be informed about the work government does for them every day, but we have to make it easier for them to get that information.”
The law amends a subsection of Article 6 of the Public Officers Law — commonly known as the Freedom of Information Law — requires officials to make public those records “to the extent practicable” before the meeting, allowing for late additions. The law also allows for the government agency to charge for those records in the same manner the agency charges for other documents.
The new law goes into effect Nov. 18 and affects all government bodies — including municipalities like county and town boards, as well as school boards, industrial development agencies, and local planning boards. Also affected are committee and subcommittee meetings made up of members of those boards. More than 100 such bodies exist in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
Documents covered by the order include many routine items — such as audits of bills and department reports — as well as special items such as PowerPoint presentations, correspondence or drafts of new local laws. However, restrictions on documents remain in effect under the Freedom of Information Law, including employee personnel files, unsigned union contracts and real estate purchase agreements
A similar proposal was introduced in 2020 but never left its Assembly committee before dying at the end of the year.