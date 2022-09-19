ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to send 50 Spanish-speaking state troopers to Puerto Rico to assist the island with its response to Hurricane Fiona, which is expected to cause catastrophic floods.

Hochul said she spoke with Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi on Sunday and he informed her that New York could best assist by sending Spanish-speaking law enforcement personnel. New York expects to send at least 100 law enforcement officers to Puerto Rico, including from other agencies.

