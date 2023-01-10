Gov. Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul arrives Tuesday is the Assembly chamber at the State Capitol in Albany two give her State of the State address.

 Mike Groll/Office of the Governor

ALBANY — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul stressed her commitment to public safety in her annual address to state lawmakers Tuesday, pledging to expand the number of available beds in psychiatric treatment facilities and to again tackle the politically sensitive issue of bail reform.

The Democrat outlined the plans during her annual State of the State speech, her first since New York Republicans gained electoral ground in November after casting their opponents as soft on crime.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social