LOUDONVILLE (TNS) — A Siena College poll of likely voters released Tuesday found Gov. Kathy Hochul has a 14-point lead over Republican challenger U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin.

The 53% to 39% lead among individuals who expect to vote in November’s general election is also a reflection of Democrats’ large enrollment advantage in New York. Among registered Democrats, Hochul has an 81% to 12% edge while Zeldin’s choice among Republican voters is 84% to 12% in his favor.

