ALBANY (TNS) — The nomination of Justice Hector D. LaSalle to serve as chief judge of the state Court of Appeals was rejected 39-20 in an unexpected vote by the state Senate on Wednesday, marking a significant political defeat for Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The floor vote was hurriedly rushed through as the Democrat-led Senate faces a pending court challenge from the Republican minority over its prior refusal to allow the matter to go before the full Senate. The outcome definitively ended Hochul’s hope of seeing LaSalle — her second nominee for the state’s highest court — ascend to the state judiciary’s top position. It also became the first time a chief judge nominee has been turned away by the Senate in the 46 years since New York changed the way it selects the members of the state’s highest court.

