ALBANY (TNS) — The nomination of Justice Hector D. LaSalle to serve as chief judge of the state Court of Appeals was rejected 39-20 in an unexpected vote by the state Senate on Wednesday, marking a significant political defeat for Gov. Kathy Hochul.
The floor vote was hurriedly rushed through as the Democrat-led Senate faces a pending court challenge from the Republican minority over its prior refusal to allow the matter to go before the full Senate. The outcome definitively ended Hochul’s hope of seeing LaSalle — her second nominee for the state’s highest court — ascend to the state judiciary’s top position. It also became the first time a chief judge nominee has been turned away by the Senate in the 46 years since New York changed the way it selects the members of the state’s highest court.
LaSalle watched the 80-minute debate from the chamber’s gallery.
The vote came a month after the Senate’s Judiciary Committee narrowly rejected LaSalle’s nomination — a vote that Democrats previously claimed was the end of the road for the embattled nominee, who had drawn opposition from various progressive groups and labor unions. It also took place almost a week after Republicans filed their lawsuit seeking a judicial order to force the floor vote.
Hochul has continued to stand by her nominee, and had aid she was leaving her options open about bringing her own legal action to press for a floor vote.
In a statement issued before Wednesday’s session, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins called the impasse “an ongoing distraction” and maintained that while the Judiciary Committeehad acted constitutionally, the floor vote would allow the Legislature to turn their attention back to ongoing budget negotiations.
“We have a state to run. ... This court case, if allowed to continue, would’ve dragged on for months and stymied our judicial system. It’s time to put this matter to rest,” Stewart-Cousins said.
Members of the chamber were told to prepare for the vote just hours before it occurred. “We’re having a vote and there’ll be more to follow,” state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, the Judiciary Committeechair, said as he exited a conference along with other Democratic senators earlier in the day. The committee later voted to move the nomination to the floor.
Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris — who opposed the nominee — opened the floor debate on the nomination just before 2 p.m. by saying that the earlier failure by the governor and Republicans to recognize that the chamber had resoundingly rejected LaSalle via the committee vote had created “a crisis” that prolonged the vacancy on the seven-member Court of Appeals longer than necessary.
“The role of the adult in the room has fallen to the Senate majority,” Gianaris said.
Those remarks drew a quick retort from Republican state Sen. Anthony Palumbo, who accused the majority of rushing the vote to the floor even as he expressed satisfaction that the nomination would get a vote by the full chamber. Palumbo filed last week’s lawsuit in state Supreme Court pressing for the vote — an action that ended much speculation that Hochul might file litigation against her fellow Democrats to secure a floor vote.
Palumbo’s lawsuit argues that the state constitution demands that the full Senate, and not just a committee, is required to provide the advice and consent to a governor’s Court of Appeals nominee. Democrats had previously noted that the constitution also allows the chamber to set its own internal rules, which should apply to the handling of legislation as well as nominations.
“The constitution wins over all,” Palumbo said Wednesday, adding that his legal action would proceed at least to a planned hearing on Friday in a Long Island courtroom.
He called LaSalle a judge who “calls balls and strikes” instead of indulging in judicial activism.
Picking up the baseball metaphor, Democrats likened LaSalle to an umpire with a faulty definition of the strike zone. “ New York needs a chief judge who has a broad view of the law,” said Sen. Sean Ryan, D- Buffalo.
But even many senators who voted against LaSalle offered praise for the man who would have been the first Latino chief judge in New York, while noting the concerns that generated opposition — pushback enhanced by the post coming open last summer just after the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority tossed out Roe v. Wade.
“I think we can do better, and we will do better,” said state Sen. Neil Breslin, who voted against LaSalle as he had as a member of the Judiciary Committee.
The defeat of the nomination creates an unprecedented situation in which the state Commission on Judicial Nomination will have to start its search process anew for a list of seven possible nominees from which Hochul may choose. That work, followed by the Senate’s consideration of the eventual nominee, will extend the single vacancy on the Court of Appeals for months.