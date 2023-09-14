NEW YORK — A record 291.5 million visited the New York state in 2022, the largest number of visitors in state history, according to a press release from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.
The tourism milestone generated more than $78.6 billion in direct spending and $123 in total economic impact — the numbers represent large increases over 2021 and surpass the previous records set in 2019, prior to the COVID pandemic, the release stated.
The data was released in a series of reports by Tourism Economics.
”New York’s pandemic recovery has been one for the history books, and by welcoming an unprecedented 291 million visitors and generating billions of dollars in direct investment to our state, we’re writing the next chapter in our success story,” Hochul said in the release. “In the three years since the pandemic ground tourism to a halt, we have made transformative investments to uplift businesses, support workers in tourism and hospitality, and build a stronger, more welcoming New York.
”Now, from bustling New York City to the breathtaking Adirondack Mountains, visitors are confirming what we’ve known all along — New York is the place to be. Tourism continues to be an important driver behind our state’s economy, and my administration is committed to boosting the industry to make sure that visitors from around the world can see all that New York has to offer.”
Last year, the statewide economic impact of tourism reached a record-high $123 billion, representing a four percent increase over the $117.6 billion impact of 2019. According to the release, direct visitor spending was also up seven percent from 2019, growing to $79 billion from the previous record-high $73.6 billion.
The state also saw a 10% bump in visitation, with 291.5 million travelers compared to 266.7 million visitors in 2019. The year-over-year increases from 2021 to 2022 were overwhelming, with a 22% increase in visitation, over 50% gain in spending, and a more than 43% jump in economic impact. Additionally, the average New York State households saved $1,300 in taxes due to state and local tax revenues generated by tourism.
”Tourism supports our small businesses and is vital to the economic sustainability of our state and regional economies,” Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said in the release. “Under Gov. Hochul’s leadership, we continue to rebuild and grow this important industry through targeted investments and strategic efforts that invite and welcome visitors from around the world to explore and experience New York State.”