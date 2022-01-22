LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County Administrator Jack Searles called Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed $216 billion budget for 2022-23 “fairly positive” for the county.
Except for one thing: Searles hasn’t heard anything about the Route 219 expressway in all of this week’s budget talk.
The proposed 26-mile expressway between Ashford and Salamanca has been on the back burner since it was sidelined after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers identified additional wetlands along the route more than a dozen years ago.
Under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement was authorized to be prepared. The status of the draft SEIS is not known.
“There’s a massive hole in the mix,” Searles said in an interview with the Times Herald on Friday. “That’s addressing the 26-mile extension of Route 219. It’s like a glaring hole. With all the federal money coming down and the state’s increased interest, here’s a project that is already out there.”
Searles noted it wasn’t specifically mentioned in the governor’s budget address on Tuesday.
“Information is still coming out,” he said. “The budget message was short and the documents are fairly lengthy.”
Searles hopes the road and bridge funding the state received from the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last year contains some money to get started on the north-south expressway through the county that has been envisioned for nearly 70 years. The expressway section between Springville and Ashford opened 12 years ago.
Ten years ago the cost of the proposed expressway was listed at more than $750 million. It would require an agreement with the Seneca Nation of Indians to cross its Allegany Territory to link up with Interstate 86 east of Salamanca.
The four-land expressway from Buffalo ends just across the Cattaraugus-Erie county line where the two-lane road south picks up through Ellicottville and Salamanca to Pennsylvania.
State lawmakers had sensed a new push to make Buffalo a federal logistics hub, coupled with billions of federal infrastructure aid, would make 2022 a good year for the state to make a commitment to the region.
“The status of Route 219 is something we are very interested in learning more about,” Searles added.
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, said, “I haven’t identified anything yet” in the budget on Route 219. “It is very disappointing.”
The assemblyman added, “The money for these types of transportation projects are in a lump sum. We will continue to check.”
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said, “I still have not received a full analysis yet of the budget. But we will be asking for that (Route 219) in our legislative versions of the budget.”
A spokesman for the state Department of Transportation’s District 5 office in Buffalo was unavailable to comment on whether there are funds in the budget for construction of the Route 219 expressway.
A spokesman in the governor’s press office said they would look into whether the Route 219 expressway is included in the budget or capital plan.
In her state budget address on Tuesday, the governor spoke of a five-year $32.8 billion capital transportation plan.
That may be where funding for the expressway through the county is parked and would probably require legislative approval, according to the state lawmakers.