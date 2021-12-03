ALBANY — Children ages 5 to 11 can win two-pack Ski for Free lift tickets to mountains across the state after getting vaccinated.
The six-week sweepstakes is intended to increase child COVID-19 vaccine rates, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, which announced the sweepstake along with Ski Areas of New York and the Olympic Regional Development Authority.
New Yorkers eligible for a booster vaccination dose also qualify for free lift tickets. Forty winners, who will each receive one adult pass and one child pass, will be announced each week through the six-week period. All children who have been vaccinated after Nov. 3 will be eligible.
A total of 240 winners will be selected — 120 single adult winners will also be selected during the time period, with 20 winners announced each week divided between Upstate and downstate New York.
The participating mountains are: Holiday Valley, Bristol, Woods Valley and Greek Peak mountains in the west and Whiteface, Gore, Belleayre, Windham and West mountains in the eastern part of the state.