Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday $8.6 million to replace the bridge carrying Allegany County Route 26 over the Genesee River in Belfast.
The bridge, closed Feb. 4 following a state inspection, is the only bridge across the river for 12 miles, causing long detours for emergency vehicles, school buses, residents and area busineses.
Contractors used the time to conduct soil borings needed for engineering studies for the new span. No timetable was immediately available for its replacement.
“We are committed to restoring New York’s infrastructure and are ready to assist our local communities in taking on important projects like this one,” Hochul said. “The County Road 26 Bridge is a vital piece of infrastructure for residents and businesses in and around the Town of Belfast, and we want to get it operational as quickly as possible.”
Allegany County Board of Legislators Chairman Philip Stockin said the governor's announcement will be celebrated news to Allegany County.
“With only three other open bridges crossing the Genesee River north of Interstate 86, the sudden closure of the County Road 26 Bridge greatly impacted the routing of police, fire and emergency services, significantly altered school transportation plans, and created a substantial detour for commuter and business traffic," Stocking said. "Allegany County is thankful for all those, including our federal and state representatives and the (state Department of Transportation), who have stressed the importance of this bridge to our communities, and we extend our sincere appreciation to the Governor for responding with immediacy to this critical issue.”
The bridge replacement work will be handled by the Allegany County Public Works Department with oversight from the DOT.
The bridge was closed following a routine safety inspection by DOT, which the governor's office said has one of the most rigorous bridge inspection programs in the nation. The state requires all highway bridges to be inspected at least every two years and is one of the few states in the nation that requires bridge inspection teams to be headed by licensed professional engineers who have undergone specific training.
The $8.6 million project will be funded by the DOT through a combination of federal, state and local funding. Design work on the repair project will soon commence and a work schedule will be established based on the design parameters. NYSDOT will work with the County to help them accelerate design and construction.
Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The funding announced today will help expedite the reopening of an important travel link for motorists in Allegany County, enhancing safety for the local community and facilitating the flow of people and commerce throughout the region.”
Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kristen Gillibrand credited the $378 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act with enabling rural areas like Allegany County to help address the backlog of crumbling bridges and roads that have impeded economic development in areas like Belfast.
State Sen. George Borrello thanked the governor and DOT officials “for their swift, decisive response as well as all the partners who worked with us to help the community. The county and taxpayers have been spared from the financial burden of the project and the accelerated timeline means the bridge will be restored sooner than expected. This is truly a victory for everyone.”
And Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, who like Borrello, represents Allegany County, said, “Allegany County residents who depend on the County Road 26 bridge can breathe a bit easier today with the news that the state has targeted the bridge for $8.6 million in funding and an expedited repair.” He thanked Hochul and the DOT as well.
Giglio said, “It is gratifying that this funding has been announced, especially after the bridge was red-flagged last summer and closed to traffic earlier this month. The repair and rehabilitation of this critical infrastructure is essential for the safety of the community because of its heavy use by first responders. It is also a primary route for school buses, so these repairs will reduce time spent on buses by our children during long detours.”