Road work

A Cattaraugus County Public Works paving crew lays down blacktop in 2021 in the town of Ellicottville. Cattaraugus County will receive $2.44 million to resurface a stretch of Route 219 affected by extreme weather.

Two highways in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties will share $3.74 million in funding released to renew New York state roadways affected by extreme weather.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that a total of $100 million will be used at 64 locations across the state to renew 520 lane lines of state highways.

 

