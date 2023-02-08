Two highways in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties will share $3.74 million in funding released to renew New York state roadways affected by extreme weather.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that a total of $100 million will be used at 64 locations across the state to renew 520 lane lines of state highways.
The governor said Cattaraugus County will receive $2.44 million to resurface Route 219 from 0.3 miles north of the Irish Hill Road intersection to the 219 Expressway northbound ramp at Peters Road in the towns of Ashford and Ellicottville.
Route 248A from the Pennsylvania line to Route 248 in the Allegany County towns of Independence and Willing will be repaved using $1.3 million in extreme weather funding.
“We are making historic investments in transportation infrastructure to create safer roads and smooth, hassle-free commutes for all travelers,” Hochul said. “New York is home to extreme weather year-round, and this $100 million in funding will be vital to helping ensure that our road conditions are safe for our hardest-hit communities.”
The extreme weather funding is in addition to the state Department of Transportation’s five-year capital plan and will help restore hundreds of miles of highway.