And the hits keep coming for Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The latest for the governor, besieged over nursing home deaths due to COVID-19 and the attendant scandal over what’s been called a cover-up, is that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Friday for a “full investigation” into the Cuomo administration on the matter, making her one of the most prominent Democrats to demand scrutiny.
The New York Daily News reported that, in addition to a probe, the Queens and Bronx-representing congresswoman said she supports growing calls from state legislators — on both sides of the aisle — to strip Cuomo of certain emergency powers he’s used during the pandemic.
New York Republicans have even been hurling the word “impeachment” and speculating even on the possibility of criminal charges this past week over the scandal.
U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, has been very vocal in calling for investigations of Cuomo’s handling of the nursing home issues, while state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, also insist that the governor’s sweeping emergency powers resulting from the pandemic be stripped.
New York Democrats in Albany have also joined in in calling for probes of the Cuomo administration and limiting the governor’s emergency powers.
Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement she supports “our state’s return to co-equal governance and stand with our local officials calling for a full investigation of the Cuomo administration’s handling of nursing homes during COVID-19.
She added, “Thousands of vulnerable New Yorkers lost their lives in nursing homes throughout the pandemic. Their loved ones and the public deserve answers and transparency from their elected leadership.”
Ocasio-Cortez, one of the most influential progressives in Congress, pointed in particular at comments about the nursing home scandal made by Melissa DeRosa, Cuomo’s top aide.
“The Secretary to the Governor’s remarks warrant a full investigation,” Ocasio-Cortez said of DeRosa, secretary to the governor.
The controversy rapidly escalated last week after reports that DeRosa told state legislators in a phone call that the Cuomo administration withheld data about the full scope of nursing home deaths from the U.S. Justice Department over fears that it could be “used against us.”
The U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Division has, since the summer, been examining the state’s handling of COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes. The FBI and U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn opened a related inquiry on the nearly 15,000 nursing home deaths, The Associated Press reported.
Exactly what potential crime officials are investigating hasn’t been reported, but the Cuomo administration could face legal problems if it gave false information to investigators or withheld records to obstruct any sort of inquiry.
Earlier this month, New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a scathing report on the Cuomo administration’s lack of transparency in reporting the number of nursing home residents who died of COVID-19. James also called for further scrutiny of how much the governor’s March 25 order that nursing facilities accept patients recovering from the coronavirus contributed to the deaths of residents.
Cuomo and his health commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker, pushed back Friday on the March order, saying it was the best option at the time to help free up desperately needed beds at the state’s hospitals.
“We made the right public health decision at the time,” Zucker said, as reported by the Associated Press. “And faced with the same facts, we would make the same decision again.”
Cuomo said Friday he felt the need to address the scandal more forcefully because “lies” about his handling of the pandemic were angering and confusing people whose loved ones had died.
“I’m not going to make that mistake again,” he said. “If you’re lying to the people of the state of New York, I’m going to call it out. If you are lying in a report, I’m going to call it out. If you’re lying in a newspaper because you have your own partisan agenda, I’m going to call it out.”
Cuomo announced legislation Friday that would cap how much nursing homes can make in profit and pay their leaders. His proposed reforms didn’t include changes sought by several Democrats to repeal a law that provides hospitals and nursing homes liability protections during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, one of the nation’s top epidemiologists denied that he “speaks on a regular basis” to Cuomo, refuting a claim made by DeRosa as she explained the administration’s consultations with medical professionals across the nation in helping guide the state’s responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Times Union of Albany reported that DeRosa said the administration consults with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Thomas R. Frieden, former head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and an infectious disease expert, and Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.
In an interview this week with PBS’ “Firing Line with Margaret Hoover,” Osterholm, a member of President Joe Biden’s pandemic response team, said that is “absolutely not true,” insisting he’s had one five-minute phone conversation with Cuomo.
Osterholm said he also answered some emails in which he was consulted regarding the Cuomo administration’s color-coded zones for rating the level of coronavirus spread.
Fauci, in an interview with CNN this week, said he was “not really sure of all the details” of a March 25 directive by Cuomo’s administration requiring nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients discharged from hospitals. The directive was rescinded two months later.