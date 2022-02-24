PORTVILLE — The Portville Village Board opened its regular monthly board meeting Tuesday with the presentation of a scrapbook of the community and a round of applause for a local teen.
Ryan Hepker, 14, is a second-class Scout with Troop 631, and made the scrapbook entitled “Town of Portville” for his citizenship badge. The book has several sections showing the news on several topics of interest over the last three years. “The first part is history,” Hepker said, “and about the mayor. He only got one page because that’s basically all I had.”
Laughing with the room, Mayor Anthony Evans thanked the teen for a great start to the meeting.
Evans then reported on the successful application to a Justice Court Assistance Program grant, which awarded $30,000 for HVAC improvements expected to begin in the spring, and with $8,000 from another grant the project is fully funded.
“We’re right on target, right on budget so that should start in the spring, summer,” the mayor said.
Evans also reported that RCAP Solutions has selected the Portville sewer and water projects for a case study presentation lawmakers in Albany and Washington, D.C. “That’s a real feather in our cap,” Evans said, noting he plans to accompany RCAP in their educational efforts.
Evans also said that now that there is an established fund for the gazebo/bandstand, a determination would soon be made as to its repair and renovation. He said that while Pioneer Park is used for many activities during the summer, including Music in the Park.
It is the Christmas tree lighting in the park that will be particularly special this year, however, as Evans announced that the Greater Olean Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Santa Claus Lane ornament will feature Pioneer Park and it’s gazebo/bandstand.
Matt Zarbo, engineer at Barton & Loguidice, provided his quarterly report to the board as to the status of the sewer and water projects. He gave a report on several outstanding grant applications and remarked it was the goal to have at least 50% of the project, the total of which is an estimated $16.8 million, paid through state and federal grants.
Police Chief Mark Crosson reported that in the weeks from Jan. 19 through Tuesday, there were four traffic tickets issued in the town and six tickets in the village, 17 service calls in the town and nine calls in the village and one arrest for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Crosson also reported there have been three overdoses in the last three months, and said that all officers were now trained in administering Narcan.
When asked how the working relationship was with the fire department, Crosson said, “I think it’s fantastic. The Portville Volunteer Fire Department has had a rough couple of years. We’re trying to do more with them. … Police going to fire calls, they’ll help out in case of an accident. I’m seeing a lot more guys coming out.”
Assistant Fire Chief Latten, agreed. “We’re a hell of a lot better than we were two years ago,” he said. “We’re getting really busy, getting a lot of calls. … We need daytime responders.”
DPW reported there have been several issues with the pumps at the sewer plant, frozen meters and broken water mains on Court, South Main and Elm streets in the village. He reported the river was close to flood stage and water had been over Lillibridge Road at one point.
Judy Maxon attended the meeting to read a letter outlining her years-long complaints about inadequate drainage and neglect of the neighboring DPW building that led to erosion on her property from constant flooding. She noted she had worked with three different DPW supervisors with little success, and gave the board until the end of 2022 to rectify the situation before seeking legal redress.
Trustee Bob Fischer reported that Heritage Day is planned for July 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Approximately 15 volunteers are needed to sign up within a month’s time or the event will be canceled, he said.
Anyone who would like to help may email Fischer at 29ford@roadrunner.com.