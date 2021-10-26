WELLSVILLE — Members of the Landmark Society of Western New York were in the village last week to take the first steps in creating a National Historic District in Wellsville.
Two public meetings were held Thursday at the library in which Caitlin Meives, director of preservation for the WNY society, and preservation planners Megan Klem and Ryan Jarles discussed two subjects. In the morning, the topic was the announcement of the second round of the Genesee Valley Rural Revitalization Grant. The afternoon session concerned the Historic Resources Survey, which will take place in November and into 2022.
At the GVRR grant meeting, it was revealed that out of the seven grants awarded only one was in Allegany County (Palmer Opera House in Cuba). The LSWNY received 85 grant applications, 23 of those applications being from Wellsville alone. The grant’s scope covered counties in the Genesee Valley and was very competitive, Klem said.
The plethora of applications from Wellsville prompted the LSWNY and the state Historical Preservation Office to take another look at the village as a site for a designated Historical District. Therefore, none of the village’s 23 GVRR grant applications had been considered.
The subject of the afternoon meeting was to inform the public that the LSWNY has contracted with the village government to do a survey to inventory historical structures (at least 50-years old) within the village with the goal of identifying significant properties for listing on the National Historic Register and nomination for a historic district.
Klem explained that the survey will start with a windshield tour in November, probably following the first snow when there are no longer leaves on the trees to obscure properties.
“We just want to let people know that when they see us skulking about taking photos of their property what we are doing,” she said, adding that they do not knock on doors or go on private property unless invited.
“We’ll be looking at every single block and our goal is to target as many properties as possible. We’ll leave no stone unturned,” said Meives.
Klem went on to suggest that anyone whose property has a historical significance to let them know by contacting the LSWNY.
“If there is something cool about your building bring it to our attention,” she said.
Dispelling a misconception, she explained that a building placed on the National Historic Register has an honorary distinction and that once placed, that property can be renovated without restrictions, unless the funds used for the renovation or repair are state or federally supported.
The trio said that Wellsville is almost assured of getting its commercial corridor designated as a historic district, but they are not sure if such a designation would go beyond Main Street and extend to side streets. They also suggested that a residential district, such as South Street in Cuba, might be designated as a historic district.
Their first time in the village, Meives said, “We were getting giddy with the architecture that we’ve seen so far.”
The benefits of historic landmark status are the promotion of tourism and the economy, but the biggest benefit comes in the form of state and federal tax credits, the representatives said, as well as the availability of other preservation funding opportunities.
Surveys are also being conducted in Nunda, Naples and Avon.
The Wellsville survey starts in November with fieldwork taking place in the spring. Those attending the meeting suggested that the LSWNY should contact the village office as to when they are going to be touring the area, so to inform the public, the visit could be announced with the monthly utility bill mailing.