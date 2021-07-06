Historic chestnut cabin open house and sunset celebration
PORTVILLE — On the evening of July 15, from 7 to 9 p.m., visitors can take a step back in time and visit Pfeiffer Nature Center during the chestnut cabin open house and sunset celebration.
The well-preserved American chestnut cabin, which is listed on the state and national registers of historic places, has remained unchanged since its 1939-40 construction. The cabin is known as a true gem of the Lillibridge preserve.
From the front of the cabin you may also enjoy a spectacular view of the hills and valleys that are enhanced by the beauty of the setting sun. The cabin will be open from 7 to 9 p.m. for touring.
The cabin is located at 1974 Lillibridge Road, Portville and the event is free and open to the public. Donations are gratefully accepted. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Reservations are not required.
For more information visit pfeiffernaturecenter.org or (716) 933-0187.