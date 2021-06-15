HINSDALE — GCH CH Legacyk Pretty Woman on Rodeo Drive JH CGC went to the New York City area this weekend to strut her stuff.
Vivian, for short, is a German shorthaired pointer, and while she didn’t win her group at the 145th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, her co-owner cherishes the experience.
“It was amazing,” said Lindsey Nicholas of Waggy Tails Resort & Spa in Hinsdale. “The facility itself, the grounds it was on, the mansion. It was beautiful.”
Usually held at Madison Square Garden in February, the 2021 Westminster show was moved out of New York City for the first time since its 1877 founding due to COVID-19. This year’s show was held outdoors at an estate in suburban Tarrytown.
Some handlers wore masks — though vaccinated people were allowed to go without — and the show was closed to the public.
“It was a great experience to be in that ring with so many professionals and so many great dogs,” Nicholas said. “The judges did give her some strong looks. The one watched her go around the ring, and the dog that won sporting group is (Vivian’s) half-sister.”
Vivian didn’t advance at the prestigious show, but it was impressive even to receive an invite, secured by Vivian doing so well in prior shows throughout the country.
“I was really proud,” Nicholas said. “I couldn’t have asked her to do better.”
In addition to shows in New York state, Nicholas and Vivian, a 2-year-old, have traveled to shows in Florida, Tennessee, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Through her accumulated points at a variety of shows, Vivian has earned the title of Grand Bronze Champion.
In May, Nicholas described to the Times Herald how she acquired Vivian, daughter of a former Westminster winner, a couple of years ago. When the sire won Westminster a few years ago, Nicholas declared to her husband that she would own and train one of his puppies.
Her husband Joel didn’t believe her at the time, but a year later, Vivian was hers.
That full registered name?
As Nicholas explained in May, she came up with it for her dog from the main character in one of her favorite movies, “Pretty Woman.”