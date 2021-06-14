HINSDALE — A Hinsdale Central School District board member has received the Outstanding School Board Member of the Year Award.
District administrators said John Fitzpatrick was selected for his “demonstration of support and appreciation for the role of the school business official and their contributions to a well-run school district.”
The award is part of the Annual Association of School Business Officials of New York Education Summit. Districts are asked to submit nominations and a committee at ASBO NY chooses the recipient.
Administrators said the Hinsdale school district will receive a $1,000 donation in Fitzpatrick’s name for the possible purchase of equipment or to offer a scholarship.
The monetary gift was sponsored by R.S. Abrams & Co., LLP, a Long Island accounting firm.
Administrators said when Fitzpatrick joined the board of education in 1994, the school district was facing a budget deficit. Fitzpatrick and fellow board members worked with the administration to find both short-term solutions to address the immediate budget shortfall and put in place long term strategies to avoid this situation in the future.
After nearly 27 years of service on the board, Fitzpatrick continues to work with the administration, faculty and staff to ensure that finances are managed properly and included as an important consideration in meeting the needs of students in a small, rural district.
Fitzpatrick serves as the board representative on the district’s safety committee.
Administrators said he “exemplifies the definition of volunteer with further service to the community and regional sports groups.”
He has volunteered with Enchanted Mountain travel soccer, the Hinsdale Youth Commission and the NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase and he has volunteered as a Hinsdale varsity soccer coach.
In 2018, the girls’ soccer team, under Fitzpatrick’s leadership, clinched the Section V Class D2 championship.
“We are grateful for his many years of past service and continue to reap the benefits of his experience and knowledge as we navigate the financial uncertainties of the pandemic while providing programs that meet the needs of Hinsdale’s students,” district administrators said.