HINSDALE — Hinsdale Central School announced Sarah Elsigan is the 2021 valedictorian, while Lindsey Veno is the salutatorian.
Sarah, the daughter of Hans and Julie Elsigan of Cuba, has a 99.3 overall average.
During her time at Hinsdale she has participated in a variety of extracurricular clubs and activities. She has participated in the Drama Club, serving as second head of stage crew from 2018-19, as well as the club’s treasurer since 2020. She is the treasurer of the International Club, of which she has been a member for the last three years.
Sarah is also an active member in the school’s Archery Club and Scholastic Challenge, beginning both in ninth grade. Additionally, she has participated in the Spirit Club and is editor of the yearbook. She has taken dance arts, both modern and ballet, since 2015.
Sarah is also a dynamic member in the community through her volunteer work. She volunteers with the Youth Group in a variety of community service activities as well as at the Olean Public Library. She volunteers twice a month at a local nursery.
For her strong academics and character, Sarah has received several awards and recognitions. On the high honor roll throughout her academic career, she is a member of the National Honor Society. In addition, she received the Selby Hancox Memorial Award for Independent Technical Achievement and placed first in the Hinsdale Central School Science Fair in 2019. She also received the Excellence in Chemistry Award in 2020.
Sarah will attend Cazenovia College in the fall, majoring in interior design and minoring in interior decorating.
As salutatorian, Lindsey has a 99.21 academic average and is enrolled in the BOCES New Vision Medical Program. She is the daughter of James and Tammy Veno of Olean.
During her four years of high school at Hinsdale, she has participated in several athletic programs and clubs. Lindsey played soccer, basketball and softball for six years as well as volleyball for one. During her playing career, Lindsey was the captain for both HCS varsity soccer and basketball while also playing for the Southern Tier Bandits travel softball team for one year. She received several awards for her athletic ability, including MVP for basketball and soccer.
Lindsey is a member of the National Honor Society, serving as president; she is the founder of the Spirit Club; the graduating class president; former class vice president (two years) and vice president of the Yearbook Club. In addition, Lindsey participates in Student Council and the Hiking, International and Drama clubs.
In her free time Lindsey volunteers with the Hinsdale Methodist Youth Group as she assists at a local food pantry and sang carols, created cards and wrapped presents during the holiday season. She volunteers at the Portville Fire Department, where she serves food for local parties and gatherings. Furthermore, Lindsey has assisted the Spanish teacher with grants to fund a homeless shelter.
Lindsey has received the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau Youth of the Week Award as well as the DAR Good Citizen Award.
Lindsey is employed at Sprague’s Maple Farm. She also has been an assistant in the Hinsdale athletics department for two years, managing the main and shot clocks for basketball games and keeping the book for several sporting events.
Lindsey will attend the University of Montana in the fall with plans on majoring in a program which will allow her to work in the medical field.