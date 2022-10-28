HINSDALE — The Town of Hinsdale recently learned that there will be an opening for the town justice position in early 2023.
Town officials said they are canvassing for individuals who might be interested in being appointed to complete the current term, which expires Dec. 31, 2023.
The individual appointed would need to run in the 2023 general election for a new four-year term. The position does have requirements for extensive annual training and certification. The candidate must also be a resident of the town of Hinsdale.
Interested individuals should send a letter and resume to: Hinsdale Town Clerk, P.O. Box 95, Hinsdale, N.Y., 14743, by Dec. 31.