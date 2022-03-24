Hinsdale students place in Challenge 24 tourney

ST. BONAVENTURE — Fifteen students from Hinsdale Central School in grades 3-6 competed in the Challenge 24 Tournament at St. Bonaventure University.
The students competed against several local schools in this competitive math game. Seven Hinsdale team members made it to the final round with six students earning medals for Hinsdale.
For 3rd Grade: Mya Goodling earned first place, Avery Vosler earned third.
For 5th Grade: Jack Keim earned first, Jenna Goodling earned second, Ella Moses earned third.
For 6th Grade: Brian Bergstrom earned second place.
The team is coached by third grade teacher Christine Goodling.