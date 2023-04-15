HINSDALE — Students and staff at Hinsdale Central School have been working hard the past several weeks to get into the stage roles they were destined for — students and staff at a high school who sing and dance.
The Hinsdale Drama Club will perform its production of Disney’s “High School Musical on Stage” at three shows beginning Friday.
For many students, the musical will be their first experience in the school’s drama club since it was suspended during the coronavirus pandemic. Director Dani Newman said the students are enthusiastic about the process — especially love the dancing.
“It’s been great. We just met with the orchestra for the first time last night, so that was different for them,” Newman told the Times Herald.
The story follows star athlete Troy Bolton and nerdy beauty Gabriella Montez, who meet at a holiday karaoke party. When they return to campus in January, Troy and Gabriella, who recently transferred to his school, audition for the upcoming school musical.
Meanwhile, jealous drama queen Sharpay Evans conspires to squelch their chances with her brother and lackey, Ryan. Troy and Gabriella struggle to balance their new mutual interest while also meeting their respective obligations to the basketball team and the academic decathlon.
Kicking off rehearsals in mid-February, Newman said the roughly 30-member cast has students ranging from sixth-graders to high school seniors with a nice mix of experienced performers and newcomers to the stage.
“There has been zero drama in this drama club,” she said.
Since the show is set in a high school and features several adult roles, Newman said six actual Hinsdale staff members will appear in the show, including Principal Aron Cole. Although a new member of the Hinsdale staff herself, Newman said she’s had many years of experience with theater, including directing “High School Musical” at the Bradford Little Theater.
As the school’s first production in several years, Newman said they wanted to pick a show that would bring a lot of people into the theater program to help rebuild it, and “High School Musical” turned out to be a perfect choice.
“As soon as we mentioned this show as a possibility, the kids went nuts,” she said. “In fact, we’ve had several kids join the cast after the fact as we’ve gone along.”
The show’s mid-2000s soundtrack is backed by a small pit orchestra of two keyboardists, two guitarists and two percussionists, Newman said, all of whom are local musicians.
The irony of high schoolers putting on a show about high schoolers wasn’t lost in the production as several cast members had to balance being in the show with other commitments — the two leads playing Troy and Gabriella play on the school’s baseball and softball teams, Newman said.
“Several members of the cast are also in Odyssey of the Mind, which just won first place and is headed to State’s this weekend, one week before the show,” she continued. “It’s been a battle of working around a million schedules in a small space we have to share with a lot of other teams.”
However, the process has been completely worth it. Newman said just seeing all the energy and enthusiasm from the students is worth attending a performance.
“They were here for four days of their six-day spring break rehearsing for three hours at a time,” she said. “Their dedication has been unparalleled, and I’m so impressed with them.”
Performances of Disney’s “High School Musical on Stage” will be Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for students/seniors at the door.
Pre-sale tickets at $8 for adults and $5 for students or seniors are available through Wednesday. Drop off a marked envelope with payment, name, number of tickets and which show date you’ll be attending at the main office and tickets will be waiting at will-call the night of the show.