The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau is pleased to announce this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Fransisca Childs.
Childs is the daughter of Ritawati and R. Peter Childs Jr. and is a graduate of Hinsdale Central School.
Childs has been involved in many community programs. She has been a member of the Olean Area Youth Court. Through this program, Fransisca has held various positions such as Head Judge, Facts Attorney and Side Judge, accruing roughly 35 service hours. She has been a volunteer math tutor to third-grade students for one year and has helped at the Hinsdale Food Pantry for two years. Childs has been a member of 4-H for four years, raising pheasants, and has volunteered as an indoor soccer coach for one year. Additionally, she has been a member of her church’s youth group for two years, an altar server for two years and a member of the Church Bell Choir for two years.
Not only has Childs been involved in the community, but has participated in numerous school activities as well. She has been a member and President of the National Honor Society for two years, a member and Vice President of Student Council for two years, has participated in the Scholastic Challenge for two years and has played the flute in the band for three years, holding the position as First Chair. Additionally, Childs has been a member and President of Hiking Club for two years, a member and Secretary of Archery Club for two years, a member of Spirit Club for two years and a member of Drama Club for one year. She has played varsity soccer for four years, earning a spot as Captain, and Club Soccer for four years. Childs has also earned a number of soccer awards including All-Star Team, Most Outstanding Defensive Player at the Amy MacMicheal Memorial Soccer Tournament and Section V Class D2 Girls Soccer Finalist. She has played varsity basketball for two years earning a position as Co-Captain and has participated in club football for two years.
Academically, Childs has excelled. Not only has she been on the High Honor Roll throughout her high school years, but was named the Class of 2023 Valedictorian. She has earned Jamestown Community College’s Junior College Connections Student of the Year award and has participated in a National Archery program earning the Academic Archer Award for four years. Childs also participated in two St. Bonaventure programs, the Giant Step Program and the Summer Research Program, in addition to receiving Honorable Mention at the Hinsdale School Science Fair and third place in the Gandhi Writing Contest.
Child’s plans for the fall are to attend Washington and Lee University, majoring in Biology with a double minor in Economics and International Affairs, to pursue a career as a medical attorney. She is described by both the school counselor and her father as a well-rounded, talented, kind and generous person who is always willing to help others.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are closed, but nominations for the 2024 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school next year, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, visit cattco.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator, at (716) 938-2617.