OLEAN — The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation recently named Tricia Oakley, a Hinsdale native, to the position of database and scholarship program manager.
As database and scholarship program manager, Oakley manages all aspects of the CRCF database and information systems, including data entry and database management, assisting donors with gift processing, as well as managing the Foundation’s robust scholarship program.
Oakley, a graduate of Hinsdale Central School and Buffalo State College, brings a strong background and high level of experience in database management to the position. She formerly served as a recruitment coordinator and then operations specialist in the admissions department at St. Bonaventure University.
“We are so pleased to have Tricia Oakley join the CRCF team,” said CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit. “Her skill sets and understanding of complex systems in data entry and management, coupled with her knowledge of higher education and area schools make her a perfect fit for the database and scholarship program manager position.”
Oakley also will work closely with the CRCF Scholarship Committee and advisors for nearly 100 scholarship funds managed by CRCF.
Oakley currently resides in Portville. She can be contacted at tricia@cattfoundation.org.