HINSDALE — New York State Parks, Recreation & Historical Preservation and the Hinsdale Historical Society will host a May Day walk along the Genesee Valley Greenway on April 29.
The event, set for noon to 2 p.m., will start at the North Main Street trailhead.
Hinsdale Historical Society officials noted that festivals have been held on May 1 for centuries to celebrate new life. It was believed that the joy of the celebration brought good luck for crop growth and animal fertility. Activities included barbecues, music, dancing around a May Pole, bon fires and secretly delivering flower baskets to special friends.
Attendees are encouraged to hike a short stretch of the greenway, following the Genesee Valley Canal route. See where the barges went through from the Erie Canal in Rochester to Olean. Learn how pulleys make a load seem lighter. Make flower baskets, paper flowers, bird feeders, and taste syrup made from local maple trees.
Children must be accompanied by an adult. Event will be cancelled if weather is inclement.