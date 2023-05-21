Hinsdale math team 2nd in all of NYS

A team of three outstanding girls from Hinsdale Central School earned second place out of all of New York state in the First in Math Competition at the University at Albany on Saturday. Mya Goodling, Mia Souder and Avery Vosler competed as a team for five hours by solving complex math problems and then presenting their work to a panel of judges. The young mathematicians prepare and practice all year with their coach, Christine Goodling, who is also a third-grade teacher at Hinsdale.

 Provided

