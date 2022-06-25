HINSDALE — Hundreds sent off the Hinsdale Central School Class of 2022 on a pleasant summer evening on Friday.
Hinsdale recognized 29 graduates this school year, with outdoor commencement exercises held in the side parking lot of the campus to take advantage of the weather.
Valedictorian Christy Childs thanked the faculty and staff for their efforts over the years.
“We wouldn’t be here today without such a caring group of teachers,” she said, also crediting her fellow graduates for their interactions “for better or for worse” which helped “form the people we are today.
“It is a time spent we will never get back — and I hope we used that time well,” Childs said. “Let us now move into the next chapter of our lives.”
Salutatorian Isaac Howell quoted a character from the movie “Talladega Nights,” in which a character says to their child “if you’re not first, you’re last” to impart a win-at-all-costs attitude.
“Growing up isn’t a competition,” he said, while also congratulating Childs for her first-place finish. “Coming in first shouldn’t always be the priority. Maintaining friendships while striving for our goals should be the priorities.”
But looking back at high school, “don’t cry because it’s over — smile because it happened,” Howell said, quoting Dr. Seuss.
Superintendent Larry Ljungberg noted that the class survived over two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, which taught them reliance, patience and the importance of social interaction.
“Learning through all of this adversity has prepared you for any challenge in life,” he said, telling the graduates that “You will be part of forming the ‘new normal.’”
School board President Jennifer Howell, whose son Issac Howell was one of the graduates, credited the school and the community of Hinsdale in helping craft a quality cohort of new adults.
“I believe it’s true what they say, ‘It takes a village to raise a child,’” she said. “It does — and you are an exceptional village.
“As you go out into this world, you’ll all shine — but you’ll always be Bobcats,” she said to the graduates. “You are all my favorite Bobcats.”
Graduates include Searia Babb, Haley Best, Ethan Cashimere, Samuel Cashimere, Christy Childs, Parker Cummins, Gaven Darcy, David Deckman, Tyler Fortuna, RaeMont Gayton, Kaleigh Greeley, Brandon Hayman, Issac Howell, Caden Jordan, Koa Jozwiak, Parker Keenan, Adam Larrabee, Braden Layton, Kylee Leonard, Hanna Lippert, Nolan Lippert, Heiden Moran, Devon Nicholas, Jaden Sands, Tucker Schwartz, Thomas Stayer, Charles Tirrano, Kendall Tucker, Kenzington Wesley.
Awards and honors
- Searia Babb — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion
- Haley Best — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion
- Ethan Cashimere — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion, Air Force Scholar/Athlete Award
- Samual Cashimere — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion, Todd Briggs Memorial Scholarship $250
- Christy Childs — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion, Army ROTC Scholarship $250,740, New York State Credit Union Association Award $1,000, Jamestown Chapter Award $500, Olean Area Credit Union Award $500, New York State Academic Excellence Award $1,500, Elodine Swarts Baxter and Lena Conrad Swarts Memorial Scholarship $1,400, Hinsdale Alumni Association Memorial Scholarship $1,000, Scholar Athlete Award (Coach Fitz) $200, Valedictorian Award, Air Force Math & Science Award, Air Force Scholar/Athlete Award, Jack Gaeta “How You Play The Game” Memorial Award, Competitor Award
- Parker Cummins — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion
- Gaven Darcy — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion
- David Deckman — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion
- Tyler Fortuna — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion, Triple “C” Award
- Kaleigh Greeley — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion
- Brandon Hayman — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion
- Isaac Howell — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion, New York State Academic of Excellence Award $500, Bruce Hamed Memorial Award $100, Salutatorian Award, Air Force Math & Science Award, Competitor Award, Todd Briggs Memorial Scholarship $250
- Caden Jordan — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion
- Kyla Jozwiak — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion, Special Senior Runner-Up Award $75, Triple “C” Award
- Parker Keenan — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion, Alfred State Alumni Association Scholarship $1,000, Vocational Excellence Scholarship (Alfred State College) $2,000, Thomas K. Oakley Memorial Basketball Award, Burt Scholarship $1,250, Betty Pappas Scholarship $600, United BOCES Teacher’s Assoc. Outstanding Student Award for Product Design, Nicholas J. Pecone Award
- Adam Larrabee — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion, Sons of the American Legion Scholarship $700, Todd Briggs Memorial Scholarship $250
- Braden Layton — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion
- Kylee Leonard — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion, Hinsdale Alumni Association Memorial Scholarship $1,000, New York State Academic of Excellence Award $500, Christian Scholarship $300, New York State Comptroller’s Student Achievement Award, James Mascho Memorial Award, Lee Gaylor Memorial Award
- Hannah Lippert — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion
- Nolan Lippert — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion
- Haidon Moran — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion, Hinsdale Fire Hall Scholarship $500
- Devon Nicholas — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion
- Jaden Sands — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion
- Mary Kratts Memorial Scholarship $500
- Tucker Schwartz — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion
- Thomas Stayer — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion
- Charles Tirano — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion
- Kendall Tucker — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion, Carol Poe Model Senior Award $1,000, Vanda & Raymond Zier Memorial Scholarship $500, Special Senior Award $100, New York State Comptroller’s Student Achievement Award, University of Pittsburgh Go Beyond New York State Award $11,640
- Kenzington Wesley — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion