HINSDALE — Albeit with some necessary tweaks in the era of social distancing, Hinsdale Central School aimed to keep its traditions alive Friday night for its annual commencement ceremony.
Hinsdale saw 24 graduates walk across an outdoor stage — a school first, according to Principal Laurie Cuddy — in the school parking lot Friday. The attendance was capped at 150 and separated by family groups in accordance to social-distancing guidelines.
The ceremony brought to an end a unique senior year for a group that went home in March amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Among the alterations for a “touch-free” ceremony, graduates picked up their own diplomas — rather than the usual hand-off — after hearing their names called and a listing of extracurricular activities, awards and scholarships. After picking up the diploma, students stepped to a platform to take their photograph with masks off in front of a backdrop.
From there, the graduates could pick up their awards and return to their seats.
The evening’s celebration kicked off with a parade down Main Street, where family, friends and teachers cheered on the 2020 grads.
Graduation speakers included valedictorian Aarika Mattys and salutatorian Ashley Chapman, Cuddy, Superintendent Larry Ljungberg and school board president Jennifer Howell.
Before the ceremony, Cuddy said while HCS moved its ceremony outdoors, it was important to continue as many traditions — such as a non-denominational invocation and benediction — as possible at commencement. The school surprised the 24 graduates with a group-photo opportunity closing the ceremony, as they all gathered together on stage wearing gifted “HCS 2020” facemasks bearing the school’s Bobcat mascot.
Mattys and Ashley Chapman reflected in their speeches on the unusual circumstances of their graduation, and all they went through to reach this moment.
“It feels like our class has been through more bad than good, and that’s OK,” Mattys said. “We were born around 9/11, and we’re graduating in the middle of a global pandemic. We have lived through school shootings, African-American shootings along with the current protests and riots around the country and several other challenging world events. While we have no control of the past or present, we are the ones who determine the future.
“Going through so many traumatic experiences and watching the state of the world arguably worsen as we grow up, we will be the ones to make a change,” she said. “We are scientists, nurses, lawyers, mechanics, soldiers, artists, and so much more. We will take the things that have happened to us and turn them into greatness. We will be able to adapt to change and strive for excellence.”
Mattys and Chapman included tributes to their late classmate, Sarah Scott, who passed away in 2019.
“Even though she is not right here with us today, she is in spirit cheering us all on,” Chapman said. “So, to Sarah, thank you for bringing us all closer to each other. We miss you so much and we know you are watching over us all on this beautiful night.”
But both speakers also stressed the happy memories of their scholastic experience at Hinsdale.
Chapman reflected on celebratory moments in different sports and other activities.
“(We) hold our greatest memories through the things we decided to get involved with in high school, whether it be sports or even a club,” she said. “So, to future Bobcats, get involved. Start a club or play a sport, make your time here at Hinsdale worthwhile. Start making more memories because soon you will be sitting in these chairs looking back on what you did not get to do. As Dr. Seuss once said, ‘Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.’”
Mattys also quoted Dr. Seuss in closing her remarks.
“There will never be another class as successful, intelligent, and humble as ours. While we are all about to begin the rest of our lives, let it be remembered that we all came from the same place,” she said. “Hinsdale helped shape us into the class we are today, and I am so honored to be graduating alongside you. I’d like to end with a quote from Dr. Suess, ‘Kid, you’ll move mountains. So ... be your name Buxbaum or Bixby or Bray or Mordecai Ali Van Allen O’Shea, you’re off to Great Places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting. So … get on your way!’”
In a theme of making lemonade out of the lemons life hands you, Cuddy commended the Class of 2020 for how it handled the unexpected events of this year.
“Here at HCS, spring sports stopped, there was no trip to Europe, there was no senior trip and no prom,” Cuddy said. “But this group of students has had the fortitude to complete their Hinsdale schoolwork and even college classes while learning via teams, Zoom, Facebook, email and other technologies. Kudos to the students and teachers who worked together to earn this graduation.”
Graduates
Mackenzi Adams, Gavin Babb, Kayla Brooks, Ashley Chapman, Kaitlen Darcy, Jermiah Decker, Jackson Howell, Allen Kenjockety, Aarika Mattys, Makayla Perez-Morales, Elizabeth Przybyla, Kaitlynn Roberson, Kaden Rowland, Kailey Rowland, Keegan Rowland, Christopher Selph, Charles Struble, Paige Tomljenovich, Joshua Tuttle, Thomas Whittaker, Izayah Wilber, Savanna Wilson, Ethan Woolston, Dakota Yehl.
Awards and ScholarshipsMackenzi Adams
— Fredonia Scholar Award; Children of Alumni Scholarship; President’s Award of Excellence; Barbara Corey Memorial Scholarship; Mary Kratt’s Memorial Award; Carol Poe Model Senior Award.
Kayla Brooks
— Maurice “Butch” Folts Scholarship; Hinsdale Alumni Memorial Scholarship; DAR Good Citizen Award; Thomas K. Oakley Memorial Basketball Award; Special Nicest Senior Award; Hinsdale Fire Hall Scholarship; Distinguished Service Award.
Ashley Chapman
— Maurice “Butch” Folts Scholarship; Hinsdale Alumni Memorial Scholarship; Coastal Scholar Award; University Scholar Award; ZONTA Scholarship; SUNY JCC Student of the Year; Valedictorian Award; Jack Gaeta Memorial Award; Competitor Award; Hinsdale Fire Hall Scholarship.
Jackson Howell
— Bruce Hamed Memorial Award; James Mascho Memorial Award; Outstanding Honor Society Student Award; Student Council Service Award; Presidential Scholarship at the University of Albany.
Allen Kenjockety
— Special Nicest Senior Runner-Up Award.
Aarika Mattys — Valedictorian Award; Section V Girls Volleyball Scholarship; Barbara Corey Memorial Scholarship; Lafayette College Grant; Elodin
e Swarts Baxter and Lena Conrad Swarts Memorial Scholarship; Vanda and Raymond Zier Memorial Award; Scholastic Excellence Award; Todd Briggs Memorial Scholarship; Office of the New York State Comptroller Achievement Award.
Elizabeth Przbyla
— Johnathan Teuscher Scholarship.
Kaitlynn Roberson
— Todd Briggs Memorial Scholarship; Sons of the American Legion Scholarship; Lee Gaylor Memorial Award.
Kailey Rowland
— USA Scholarship from JCC; Red Cross Scholarship from BOCES.
Keegan Rowland
— Sons of the American Legion Scholarship.
Charles Struble
— Christian Scholarship; Ruth Thomas Award; Outstanding Hinsdale Student Olean BOCES Center.
Paige Tomljenovich
— Maurice “Butch” Folts Scholarship; United BOCES Teachers Association; Michelle Foss Bartholomew “Good Person” Scholarship.
Savanna Wilson —
Nicholas Pecone Award for Overall Outstanding Student Olean BOCES.
Dakota Yehl — Falling Leaves Regatta Award; Burt Scholarship.