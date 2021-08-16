HINSDALE — Gunshots and the boom of cannons echoed off the hills and through the town of Hinsdale this weekend as residents were finally able to celebrate the last event of their 2020 bicentennial celebration.
The “Battle for Genesee Canal Lock 102” was fought in a Civil War reenactment, postponed last year due to COVID-19, entertaining about 300 people, to the delight of Steve Clute, town historian.
“We had a great turnout,” he said. “I think overall people who came here were happy. The re-enactors were happy.”
Emma Carr, 6, was happy to be there throughout the weekend with her grandparents, Randy and Ann Carr, all of Hinsdale. After seeing the re-enactors Friday night setting up camp, she asked to dress like a Civil War girl for the weekend.
“I liked the war part. I liked the guns but I didn’t like the cannons. They were too loud,” Emma recalled, shaking her head. “I made a friend. She showed me a Topsy Turvy Doll.…I almost hit a balloon with the …,” Emma paused, with her grandfather finishing her sentence “atlatl.”
The atlatl is a wood handle used for greater leverage used to propel a spear or bolt was used thousands of years ago, and demonstrated Saturday by championship award winning Mike Waters of Greenwood.
“From kids to adults, they all wanted to throw the atlatl right up til 5 o’clock,” Clute laughed. “It was a favorite. And then another guy was here, Dana Klein from Cuba, that did tool knapping.”
Waters and Klein stood in for Bob and Cheryll Berg, founder and co-owners of Candor-based Thunderbird Atlatl, who had to cancel their appearance Saturday due to personal reasons.
“We brought so much stuff from the (historical) museum and we met all kinds of new people,” Clute said. “That’s the first time we promoted our Civil War stuff. Some personal items were brought. …The historical society stepped up. The parking lot was full.”
For more information the Hinsdale Historical Society and Museum, visit FB.com/HinsdaleHistoricalSocietyMuseum.