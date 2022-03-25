HINSDALE — Jerry Mottern has been hired as acting principal of the Hinsdale Central School, effective today.
This comes about two weeks after Laurie Cuddy, who serves as principal for all grades in the Hinsdale district, was placed on administrative leave.
In a post on the district’s Facebook page, Superintendent Larry Ljungberg said the Board of Education on Wednesday approved hiring Mottern “in an effort to maintain the continuity of learning and execute the end of the year responsibilities.”
Mottern served Hinsdale as director of curriculum and special education from 2000-03, and later as lead district principal at Randolph Central School District from 2004-18. He currently was working with St. Bonaventure University in the capacity of student teaching supervisor.
“We are very fortunate to have the opportunity to work with him again at Hinsdale,” Ljungberg said. “Please join me in welcoming Mr. Mottern to the district.”
Mottern was scheduled to be present today at parent-teacher conferences, Ljungberg added.
Cuddy being placed on administrative leave came after she appeared to make a demeaning comment about two students during a live talent show held March 10 via Zoom. In a statement, Ljungberg said the district does not tolerate or condone comments of this nature.
“We are working to resolve this matter, pending the outcome of the district’s investigation,” he said.
Multiple sources claimed Cuddy made comments about the students’ weight and their performances during the talent show.
Additionally, Hinsdale has begun the interview process for the position of principal. The leadership profile survey posted on the district website garnered 111 respondents. Sixty-six community members completed the survey, followed by 32 school faculty or staff members, nine students and four school board members.
The top areas the public are looking for in a new principal are: promote a positive learning environment for all; be a good listener; be a strong communicator and work with others in a collaborative manner.
“We are paying close attention to the community’s feedback,” Ljungberg said.