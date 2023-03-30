Hinsdale Central announces valedictorian, salutatorian

HINSDALE — Hinsdale Central School has named Fransisca Childs its valedictorian of the Class of 2023 while Hannah Sutton is the salutatorian.
Childs will graduate with an overall GPA of 100.79. She is the daughter of Peter and Ritawati Childs of Hinsdale.
Academically, Childs has been on High Honor Roll every marking period during her high school career. She served as President of the Hinsdale National Honor Society and participated in Scholastic Challenge.
Athletically, Childs has participated in varsity soccer as captain, basketball as captain, the Enchanted Mountain Soccer Club as captain and Northwest F.C. Soccer Club. She has also taken an active role in Student Council as Vice President, 4-H Club, Archery Club as Secretary, Drama Club, School Spirit Club, Class of 2023 President in ninth and 10th grades, dance and band. Additionally, she has worked at her family’s blueberry farm. She gives back to the community through her volunteer work for Youth Court, the Hinsdale Food Pantry and for her church in many fundraising and benefit efforts.
This fall, Childs will be attending Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Va., majoring in Biology with a double minor in Economics and International Affairs, on the pre-law track. Upon completion of studies, she would like to become a medical lawyer.
Sutton will graduate as salutatorian with an overall GPA of 98.71. She is the daughter of Donald and Janet Sutton of Hinsdale.
During high school, Sutton has been involved in volleyball as captain, basketball as captain and soccer. She has also taken part and excelled in Drama Club as President, Student Council as President, Class of 2023 Vice-President in 10th and 11th grades, Ski Club, International Club and Stock Market Club.
Academically, Sutton has been a consistent name on the High Honor Roll and was named to the Hinsdale National Honor Society, serving as Vice-President. She has always shown a true volunteer spirit through her working countless hours in the Hinsdale Food Pantry and the Youth Group of her church.
Upon graduation, Sutton will proudly represent the Hinsdale community as a first-year student at John Carroll University in University Heights, Ohio, where she will major in Communications. Her career goals include becoming a traveling journalist and pursuing lifelong happiness.