HINSDALE — Hinsdale Cemetery now features a cremation scattering garden as a permanent memorial alternative on its grounds.
"Our scattering garden offers a peaceful, rural, lasting tribute to a loved one, but also a place to visit, reflect and gather for many years to come," said Stephen Clute, president of the Hinsdale Cemetery Association.
He said scattering in the more than 170-year-old cemetery gives assurance the remains will be cared for and a key to family history for future generations. The area is designated inside the cemetery in its southerly, newly acquired section.
"A few years ago, a friend's sister approached me and wondered if our cemetery would consider a 'scattering garden'." Clute said. "Jeanne (Moody) Fitchett and I talked several times about this, as this concept was new to our cemetery and board."
A resident of Virginia, Fitchett grew up in the area and wanted her ashes returned to the ground and her final resting place to be in Hinsdale, which she calls home. Clute noted that most of the monetary aid in making the scattering garden happen came from Fitchett.
Ron Brown, a cemetery trustee and owner of R.D. Brown Lanscaping, started the digging process on the project a few years ago, Clute said. The cemetery association offers a designated, secure, fenced-in area with several old farm implements, one locally from the Hodges farm along with several flowering trees. A tall Christian cross stands over the garden and adjacent is a visitors' bench.
Clute said the association will charge "a reasonable fee" and scatter the ashes throughout the garden at convenient times as families desire.
"We will also do yearly updates and post them on a nearby kiosk," he said. "Our permanent records will retain names, dates of birth and death, internment date as well as prior residence, affiliation to fire departments, along with military duty, as we are governed by the New York State Cemetery Association."
Clute noted cremation is a process of extreme dehydration and evaporation created with intense heat which reduces the composition of the body to bone fragments. These fragments are then further processed into a powdery substance called cremated remains.
Clute said, with the ever-increasing cost of traditional cemetery plots, caskets, headstone foundations, headstones and internment opening costs, a scattering garden offers a quality, yet everlasting choice.
The National Funeral Directors Association projects the rate of cremation to increase from more than 50% of memorialization in 2020 to more than 70% by 2030. The NFDA notes that cremation typically costs less and is more environmentally friendly than a standard burial.
Clute stressed that families should understand that once scattered, cremated remains cannot be collected back from the scattering garden.
"We want to make sure this is the right choice for you as this is a permanent decision," he said.
For more information, call Clute at (716) 307-7699.