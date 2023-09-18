Hinsdale 3rd-graders donate produce to food pantry

Students in third grade at Hinsdale Central School donated all of their extra produce from their school garden to the Hinsdale food pantry. The students wanted to give back to their community and help others in need. They grew their own garden under the guidance of teachers Christine Goodling and Kristen Morsman (pictured in the back). “The kids worked hard over the last several months to plant, weed, water and harvest the garden,” Goodling said.

 Provided

