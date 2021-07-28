ST. BONAVENTURE — Dr. David Hilmey has been named acting provost and vice president for academic affairs at St. Bonaventure University.
A member of the St. Bonaventure faculty since 2008 in the Department of Chemistry, Hilmey has been dean of the School of Arts & Sciences since 2016.
“I’m honored to have been appointed by (Dr. Joseph Zimmer, acting SBU president) to this critical position and I’m thrilled to be working more closely with the leadership, faculty and staff within academic affairs,” Hilmey said. “I’m excited to keep our positive momentum going and look forward to the upcoming year.”
Zimmer is relinquishing his role as provost and vice president for academic affairs while he serves as acting president, a position he’s held since the passing of Dr. Dennis DePerro on March 1.
The search process to find an acting dean of the School of Arts & Sciences is underway.
“I am pleased that Dr. Hilmey has agreed to fulfill the role of acting provost during this transitional time at the university,” Zimmer said. “His knowledge, experience and skills have prepared him well to be our acting chief academic officer.”
Hilmey was chair of the chemistry department and director of the honors program from 2013-16, and has served on a number on university committees, most notably the University Planning Commission that’s developed the last two strategic plans and the Presidential Commission on University Mission, which he chaired.
Hilmey has also written and received a dozen grants during his time at St. Bonaventure, most recently the $2.8 million New York State HECap grant for the renovation of Plassmann Hall.
Hilmey earned his bachelor’s degree from the University at Buffalo (2001), his doctorate from Ohio State University (2006) and his post-doctoral associate from Cornell University (2008).