HillTap Festival is Saturday at Holiday Valley

ELLICOTTVILLE — 42 North Brewing Company and Holiday Valley Resort are again teaming up for the 3rd annual HillTap Festival Saturday at Holiday Valley.
This year’s festival has been expanded to include a second stage for music, RV and tent camping and an expanded list of outdoor adventure vendors.
HillTap Festival tickets include a chair lift ride to the top of the mountain where attendees can experience a full day of music and adventure. Activities include mountain biking, stand-up paddleboarding and a full lineup of outdoor vendors. Additionally, 42 North, Fat Bob’s and Villagio will offer food and beverage.
This year’s music lineup has been expanded to include three bands. The roots duo Kody & Herren of Springville will open up the festival atop Spruce Lake. Following Kody & Herren will be the Buffalo-based Ten Cent Howl, bringing their up-tempo, Americana sound to the festival.
Finally, the festival will wrap up at the base of the mountain with a special performance by the Jamestown-based band The Probables, bringing their bluegrass sounds to the festival as part of their 2023 Destination Tour.
“This is one of our favorite events of the year,” said John Cimperman, 42 North Brewery Founder. “There is no better place to merge craft beer, roots music and adventure. It’s truly a one-of-a-kind venue.”
The HillTap Festival kicks off at noon and runs until 9 p.m. Attendees will park at the Tannenbaum Lodge and take the chair lift up to the festival. This year’s vendors and experiences include stand-up paddleboard demos by SUP Erie Adventures, bike demos by Freewheel, Axe throwing by Hatchets & Hops, Holiday Valley e-bike demos and Mud, Sweat, n’ Gears.
Advance tickets are now on sale for $40, which includes a chair lift ride to Spruce Lake, a full day of music and access to the vendors and demos. Children 10 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.
For more event information and tickets, visit hilltapfestival.com.