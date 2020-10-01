BELMONT — Since Sept. 23, Allegany County has seen 18 new positive cases of COVID-19, the most the county has recorded over a little more than week’s time since the start of the pandemic.
The majority of these positive cases, according to the county Health Department, have been college students.
“The (department) would like the community to know that positive cases of COVID-19 have been isolated,” Theresa K. Moore, supervising public health educator/public information officer, said in a press release.
“The contacts of these positive cases have been identified and quarantined,” she continued. “Contact tracing is conducted for each person who has tested positive for COVID-19.”
The county reported four new cases Thursday, pushing its total to 126 since the pandemic began. A total of 104 residents have recovered. (There has been one confirmed death of a county resident).
As of Thursday, there were 283 county residents in quarantine/isolation because of suspected contact with a coronavirus-positive person.
Alfred State College, as of Thursday, reported two active coronavirus cases on campus and four active cases off campus. Three previous cases have been “resolved,” according to Alfred State’s COVID-19 reporting dashboard.
At Alfred University, there have been eight positive test, with one other test pending. Information on the Houghton College campus regarding COVID-19 was not available Thursday evening.
Moore said the Allegany County Health Department talks directly with all residents who test positive for the virus in order to determine their infectious period. The positive case is asked to recall all their contacts going back several days.
“This process is difficult for most people to do on a daily basis,” Moore said. “Look at your calendar, check your text messages and think back several days. Who were you in close contact with and not wearing a mask? Did you have lunch with friends or a family dinner? Did you stop on your walk and talk with neighbors or friends? Did you take your kids to the playground?”
Moore said county government and health officials want residents and visitors to understand that the pandemic is not over.
“The Allegany County Department of Health is working day and night to protect the residents of Allegany County,” she said. “We still need your help.”
Officials urge everyone to:
• Wear your mask covering your mouth and nose.
• Wash your hands and use hand sanitizer often.
• Keep a social distance.
• Clean and sanitize surfaces at home and in workplaces.
• If you are or a family member is sick, keep everyone home and call your healthcare provider or the health department at (585) 268-9250 about testing for COVID-19.
In nearby Pennsylvania counties, McKean County has had 60 positive cases, while Potter County’s positive case count rose to 30.