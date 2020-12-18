OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Town Highway Superintendents Association donated a variety of toys and games to Olean General Hospital’s emergency and pediatric departments.
For the fourth year the group has collected toys and donated them to the hospital to give to sick children. Representing the highway association were Diane Metz, Brad Hurley, Tom Benz and Bill Gernatt. They noted that the program started more than 25 years ago when they gave their donations to social services and it just grew.
“Everything’s different this year," Metz said. "We normally collect items during our meetings which didn’t happen this year.
She said the group put drop boxes out so people could donate safely and actually collected more toys this year.
OGH officials say they look forward to being able to give sick children something to smile about when they come in, and officials were grateful for the donations.
“During this pandemic, with so much uncertainty and the disruption of children’s routines, a gift for kids who are sick spreads a little joy, kindness and light during a difficult time," said Tina Higley, clinical supervisor of the OGH emergency department. "The generous outreach from the Cattaraugus County Highway Association has made it possible again this year, when families are struggling even more than we may know."