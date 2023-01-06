Coronavirus

This illustration reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

SYRACUSE (TNS) — The new highly contagious XBB.1.5 COVID variant has become the most predominant strain of the virus circulating in New York state, the state Health Department said.

The department advises all New Yorkers 6 months and older to get the new COVID bivalent booster vaccination to protect themselves from XBB.1.5.

