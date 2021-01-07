Another 197 people in New York died due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest total in one day since early May.
The last time more people died in a single day was May 9, when the total was 207. The statewide death toll is now 31,164, according to the governor’s office.
“The holiday COVID hangover is here, which is problematic enough, but with the introduction of the UK strain and the federal government’s refusal to help contain it with common-sense testing requirements for international travelers, our work has become that much more complicated,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press release.
Although deaths continued to rise, hospitalizations due to the coronavirus fell by 117 on Wednesday to 8,548. That’s a substantial improvement from many recent days, when hospitalizations had increased by over 200 or 300.
A total of 1,424 people were in intensive care units with the virus, up 16, and 859 were intubated, down 18.
A total of 538 state residents were reported to be in Western New York hospitals, according to the governor’s office. WNY has 29% of his hospital capacity still available for patients.
WNY’s available percentage of ICU beds is higher, at 37%.
Cuomo has said he’ll order a shutdown of all nonessential businesses in any region where projections show hospitals will reach 90% of their maximum capacity within three weeks.
The state confirmed 17,636 new cases of the virus yesterday, a record high. But the state also performed 238,550 tests on Wednesday, one of its highest one-day totals during the pandemic.
New York has now had 1,075,312 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus on Wednesday was 7.39%. The statewide positive rate’s seven-day average was 7.85% on Wednesday, down from 7.92% the previous day.
In WNY, the positive testing rate for the virus was 8.46% on Wednesday, down a little from the 8.76% on Tuesday and the 8.61% on Monday.