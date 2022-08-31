High-level material removal paves way for WVDP demolition

WEST VALLEY — Eight high-integrity containers containing radioactive water filtering materials were removed last week from near the Main Plant Process Building at the West Valley Demonstration Project.
The Department of Energy and contractor CH2M Hill BWXT West Valley LLC announced the relocation of the shielded containers weighing between 68,000 and 80,000 pounds on Tuesday.
The water-filtering materials were from the former Fuel Receiving and Storage facility water treatment system which was used to receive and store spent nuclear fuel during fuel reprocessing operations from 1966 to 1972.
The operator, Nuclear Fuel Services, temporarily closed the plant in 1972 for environmental purposes and never reopened. The West Valley Demonstration Project Act of 1980 was enacted to clean up the site. More than $3 billion has been spent on the cleanup so far.
“This accomplishment allows us to continue preparations for the future deconstruction of the Main Plant Process Building,” Demolition Project director Stephen Bousquet said. “The completion of this work clears the way for equipment operators to perform a safe and controlled deconstruction of the Main Plant.”
The demolition of the Main Plant Process Building is set to begin later this month.
To remove the containers, a low-boy trailer was moved into the demolition area where a 360-ton crane lifted the shielded concrete containers onto the trailer. Each contained was removed at another location away from the plant and unloaded using a 240-ton crane
Each concrete shield container with the HIC inside, will be overpacked in an approved Department of Transportation overpack, and shipped off-site for disposal.
“Our team continues to use their combined knowledge to safely and deliberately complete high-risk work activities,” CHBWV Waste and Site Operations Manager Peggy Loop, said. “I’m proud of their efforts, accomplishments, and in the work they continue to do on this project.”