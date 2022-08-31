High-level material removal paves way for WVDP demolition

One of eight high integrity shielded containers containing radioactive water filtration at the West Valley Demonstration Project is removed from near the Main Plant Process Building. The removal comes before the building's demolition begins next month.  

 Photo provided

WEST VALLEY — Eight high-integrity containers containing radioactive water filtering materials were removed last week from near the Main Plant Process Building at the West Valley Demonstration Project.

The Department of Energy and contractor CH2M Hill BWXT West Valley LLC announced the relocation of the shielded containers weighing between 68,000 and 80,000 pounds on Tuesday.

