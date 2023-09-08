Members of the Olean varsity football team greeted students arriving at Washington West Elementary Friday morning. Principal Lauren Stuff said the high school players welcomed the husky pups to school with high fives on their way into the building. The students helped give the team some Husky Pride before their big game that night.

